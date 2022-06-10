Overview

Dr. Matthew Miller, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Mount Sterling, KY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Wright State University Boonshoft School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Hospital, Saint Joseph Mount Sterling and St. Claire HealthCare.



Dr. Miller works at CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group - Gastroenterology in Mount Sterling, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia, Hiatal Hernia and Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

