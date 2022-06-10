See All Gastroenterologists in Mount Sterling, KY
Dr. Matthew Miller, MD

Gastroenterology
4.5 (22)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Matthew Miller, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Mount Sterling, KY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Wright State University Boonshoft School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Hospital, Saint Joseph Mount Sterling and St. Claire HealthCare.

Dr. Miller works at CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group - Gastroenterology in Mount Sterling, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia, Hiatal Hernia and Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group - Gastroenterology
    227 Falcon Dr Ste 104, Mount Sterling, KY 40353 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Hiatal Hernia
Hernia
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Hiatal Hernia
Hernia

Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Hemochromatosis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Achalasia Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Chevron Icon
Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hepatopulmonary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Mesenteric Panniculitis Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Non-Neonatal Jaundice Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Pouchitis Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Salmonella Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Stomal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon

4.4
Average provider rating
Based on 22 ratings
Patient Ratings (22)
5 Star
(18)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(3)
Jun 10, 2022
Dr. Miller was very thorough, knowledgeable and caring in taking time to fully explain everything
Appreciative — Jun 10, 2022
About Dr. Matthew Miller, MD

  Gastroenterology
Years of Experience
  31 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  English
Gender
  Male
NPI Number
  1295791671
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  Lakey Clin Med Center
Residency
  University Cinn Hosps
Internship
  Wright St U Affil Hosps|Wright St University Affil Hosps
Medical Education
  Wright State University Boonshoft School Of Medicine
Hospital Affiliations

  • Saint Joseph Hospital
  • Saint Joseph Mount Sterling
  • St. Claire HealthCare

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Matthew Miller, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Miller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Miller has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Miller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Miller works at CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group - Gastroenterology in Mount Sterling, KY. View the full address on Dr. Miller’s profile.

Dr. Miller has seen patients for Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia, Hiatal Hernia and Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Miller on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

22 patients have reviewed Dr. Miller. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miller.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Miller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Miller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

