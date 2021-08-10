Dr. Matthew Mifsud, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mifsud is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Mifsud, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Matthew Mifsud, MD is a Head & Neck Surgical Oncology Specialist in Tampa, FL.
Dr. Mifsud works at
Locations
1
USF Health-Tampa General Hospital2 Tampa General Cir, Tampa, FL 33606 Directions (813) 974-4683Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 12:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
2
USF Health13330 Usf Laurel Dr, Tampa, FL 33612 Directions (813) 396-9478Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 12:00pmThursday1:00pm - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital
- Tampa General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Mifsud is one of the bests in his area. He kept follow-up visits even after one year of my husband's surgery. We are very grateful to have such an expert and caring doctor.
About Dr. Matthew Mifsud, MD
- Head & Neck Surgical Oncology
- English
- 1285953679
Education & Certifications
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
