Dr. Matthew Meyer, MD

Pediatrics
4 (22)
Accepting new patients
Dr. Matthew Meyer, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Mansfield, TX. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF COLORADO AT DENVER.

Dr. Meyer works at USMD Mansfield Pediatrics Clinic in Mansfield, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    USMD Mansfield Pediatrics Clinic
    USMD Mansfield Pediatrics Clinic
    252 Matlock Rd Ste 330, Mansfield, TX 76063

Wheezing
Shortness of Breath
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection

    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Aug 07, 2020
    Friendly staff and always professional.
    Karen McGriff — Aug 07, 2020
    • Pediatrics
    • English
    • Male
    • 1467499459
    • UNIVERSITY OF COLORADO AT DENVER
    • Pediatrics
    Dr. Matthew Meyer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Meyer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Meyer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Meyer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Meyer works at USMD Mansfield Pediatrics Clinic in Mansfield, TX. View the full address on Dr. Meyer’s profile.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Meyer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Meyer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Meyer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Meyer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

