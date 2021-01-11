Dr. Matthew Metz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Metz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Metz, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Loveland, CO. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University Of Maryland|University of Maryland School of Medicine and is affiliated with Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center, Rose Medical Center, Sky Ridge Medical Center, The Medical Center of Aurora and Parker Adventist Hospital.
Denver Center for Bariatric Surgery - Loveland1808 Boise Ave Ste 120, Loveland, CO 80538 Directions (970) 612-8573
Englewood145 Inverness Dr E Ste 200, Englewood, CO 80112 Directions (720) 821-3883
Hospital Affiliations
- Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center
- Rose Medical Center
- Sky Ridge Medical Center
- The Medical Center of Aurora
- Parker Adventist Hospital
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Rocky Mountain Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Best surgeon hands down. Knows his stuff, he’s motivating and has amazing bedside manner!
- Cleveland Clinc Foundation|Cleveland Clinic
- University Of Maryland|University of Maryland School of Medicine
