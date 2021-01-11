Overview

Dr. Matthew Metz, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Loveland, CO. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University Of Maryland|University of Maryland School of Medicine and is affiliated with Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center, Rose Medical Center, Sky Ridge Medical Center, The Medical Center of Aurora and Parker Adventist Hospital.



Dr. Metz works at Denver Center for Bariatric Surgery - Loveland in Loveland, CO with other offices in Englewood, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Obesity along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.