Dr. Matthew Merrell, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Matthew Merrell, MD is an Urology Specialist in Daytona Beach, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Wake Forest U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with AdventHealth New Smyrna Beach and Adventhealth Palm Coast.
Advanced Urology Institute LLC545 Health Blvd, Daytona Beach, FL 32114 Directions (386) 736-3463
Advanced Urology Institute12109 County Road 103, Oxford, FL 34484 Directions (386) 239-8500Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Advanced Urology Institute LLC21 Hospital Dr Ste 140, Palm Coast, FL 32164 Directions (386) 445-8530
Atlantic Surgery Center Inc541 Health Blvd, Daytona Beach, FL 32114 Directions (386) 239-0021
- AdventHealth New Smyrna Beach
- Adventhealth Palm Coast
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I found Dr. Merrill do you be extremely knowledgeable and easy to talk to you.
- Urology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- Med Coll Ohio
- Wake Forest U, School of Medicine
Dr. Merrell has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Merrell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Merrell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Merrell has seen patients for Urinary Incontinence, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Merrell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Merrell. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Merrell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Merrell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Merrell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.