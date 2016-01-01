Dr. Mermer has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Matthew Mermer, MD
Dr. Matthew Mermer, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Roseville, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Kaiser Permanente Sacramento Medical Center.
Dr. Mermer works at
Kaiser Permanente1600 Eureka Rd, Roseville, CA 95661 Directions (916) 784-4045
Kaiser Permanente Sacramento Medical Center2025 Morse Ave, Sacramento, CA 95825 Directions (916) 973-5000
- Kaiser Permanente Sacramento Medical Center
- Kaiser Permanente
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER
