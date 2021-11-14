Dr. Matthew Menosky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Menosky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Menosky, MD
Overview
Dr. Matthew Menosky, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Clearwater, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA and is affiliated with HCA Florida Bayonet Point Hospital, HCA Florida Largo Hospital and Morton Plant Hospital.
Dr. Menosky works at
Locations
-
1
Bay Area Retina Consultants505 Druid Rd E, Clearwater, FL 33756 Directions (727) 382-5380Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Bayonet Point Hospital
- HCA Florida Largo Hospital
- Morton Plant Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Menosky?
He takes his time to get a good look at your retina. Due to the medicine I have to take I need to see him annually. The staff is nice and the waiting room is huge. He listens to my concerns and on my last visit recommended me to a great optometrist.
About Dr. Matthew Menosky, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1588627020
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Menosky has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Menosky accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Menosky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Menosky works at
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Menosky. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Menosky.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Menosky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Menosky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.