Overview

Dr. Matthew Menard, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from MASSACHUSETTS GENERAL HOSPITAL / INSTITUTE OF HEALTH PROFESSIONS and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Hospital.



Dr. Menard works at Brigham & Wmns Hosp Vasclr Sgy in Boston, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection, Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Iliac Aneurysm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.