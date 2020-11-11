Dr. Meier has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Matthew Meier, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Matthew Meier, MD is a Dermatologist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Dermatology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Mercy Health-West Hospital.
Dr. Meier works at
Catholic Health Partners4700 E Galbraith Rd Ste 105, Cincinnati, OH 45236 Directions (513) 924-8860
- Mercy Health-West Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
My wife and I have been a patient of Dr. Meier for years. He has consistently provided the highest level of care in a kind and compassionate manner. He is a sincerely caring man with a genuine concern for his patients.
- Dermatology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1891914198
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER
Dr. Meier accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Meier has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Meier has seen patients for Actinic Keratosis, Ringworm and Athlete's Foot, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Meier on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Meier. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Meier.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Meier, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Meier appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.