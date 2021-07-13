Dr. McLean has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Matthew McLean, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Matthew McLean, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Mobile, AL. They specialize in Neurology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH ALABAMA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mobile Infirmary.
Dr. McLean works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Diagnostic Medical Clin Neurlgy1720 Spring Hill Ave Ste 101, Mobile, AL 36604 Directions (251) 435-1200
Hospital Affiliations
- Mobile Infirmary
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. McLean?
Do not understand ratings. Dr. McClean and his nurse Renee have been nothing but kind to me. He found a diagnosis for me when other neurologists failed. He has gotten me on good educations. Dr. McClean has helped me. I don’t know where these negative comments come from. I have not experienced any problems with him.
About Dr. Matthew McLean, MD
- Neurology
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1699086199
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH ALABAMA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McLean accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McLean has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McLean works at
Dr. McLean has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Vertigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McLean on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. McLean. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McLean.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McLean, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McLean appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.