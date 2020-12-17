See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Langhorne, PA
Dr. Matthew McLean, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Matthew McLean, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4 (31)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Matthew McLean, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Langhorne, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Washington University School of Medicine, St. Louis, Mo. and is affiliated with Jefferson Torresdale Hospital.

Dr. McLean works at Mercer-Bucks Orthopaedics - Paul W. Codjoe, MD in Langhorne, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Joint Pain and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Virtua Health
Compare with other Orthopedic Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. William Smith, MD
Dr. William Smith, MD
0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. John Gray, MD
Dr. John Gray, MD
8 (23)
View Profile
Dr. Raymond Ropiak, MD
Dr. Raymond Ropiak, MD
8 (19)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Virtua Health.

Locations

  1. 1
    Mercer-Bucks Orthopaedics - Langhorne
    1203 Langhorne Newtown Rd Ste 220, Langhorne, PA 19047 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (855) 896-0444
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jefferson Torresdale Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Joint Pain
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Joint Pain
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Wrist Sprain or Strain Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Morton's Neuroma Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Osgood Schlatter Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Independence Blue Cross
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • UPMC
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 31 ratings
    Patient Ratings (31)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. McLean?

    Dec 17, 2020
    Dr McLean is always thorough and professional; he explains what needs to be done and is always prompt. I was in and out in 20 minutes!
    Helen — Dec 17, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Matthew McLean, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Matthew McLean, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. McLean to family and friends

    Dr. McLean's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. McLean

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Matthew McLean, MD.

    About Dr. Matthew McLean, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1669571758
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Massachusetts General Hospital/Harvard Medical School
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Umdnj--Robert W. Johnson Medical School
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Washington University School of Medicine, St. Louis, Mo.
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Cornell University, College Of Art & Sciences
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Matthew McLean, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McLean is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. McLean has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. McLean has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. McLean works at Mercer-Bucks Orthopaedics - Paul W. Codjoe, MD in Langhorne, PA. View the full address on Dr. McLean’s profile.

    Dr. McLean has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Joint Pain and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McLean on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    31 patients have reviewed Dr. McLean. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McLean.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McLean, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McLean appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Matthew McLean, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.