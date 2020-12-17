Dr. Matthew McLean, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McLean is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew McLean, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Matthew McLean, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Langhorne, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Washington University School of Medicine, St. Louis, Mo. and is affiliated with Jefferson Torresdale Hospital.
Dr. McLean works at
Locations
-
1
Mercer-Bucks Orthopaedics - Langhorne1203 Langhorne Newtown Rd Ste 220, Langhorne, PA 19047 Directions (855) 896-0444Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Torresdale Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Independence Blue Cross
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. McLean?
Dr McLean is always thorough and professional; he explains what needs to be done and is always prompt. I was in and out in 20 minutes!
About Dr. Matthew McLean, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1669571758
Education & Certifications
- Massachusetts General Hospital/Harvard Medical School
- Umdnj--Robert W. Johnson Medical School
- Washington University School of Medicine, St. Louis, Mo.
- Cornell University, College Of Art & Sciences
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McLean has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McLean accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McLean has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McLean works at
Dr. McLean has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Joint Pain and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McLean on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. McLean. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McLean.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McLean, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McLean appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.