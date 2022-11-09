Dr. Matthew McKenzie, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McKenzie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew McKenzie, MD
Overview
Dr. Matthew McKenzie, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Sioux Falls, SD. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Sanford School Of Medicine Of The University Of South Dakota and is affiliated with Avera McKennan Hospital and University Health Center, Avera Queen Of Peace, Sanford Usd Medical Center and Sioux Falls Specialty Hospital.
Dr. McKenzie works at
Locations
Orthopedic Institute, Sioux Falls, SD810 E 23rd St, Sioux Falls, SD 57105 Directions (605) 331-5890Monday8:00am - 7:00pmTuesday8:00am - 7:00pmWednesday8:00am - 7:00pmThursday8:00am - 7:00pmFriday8:00am - 7:00pmSaturday9:00am - 2:00pmSundayClosed
Orthopedic Institute Mitchell1204 S Burr St, Mitchell, SD 57301 Directions (605) 995-1098
Hospital Affiliations
- Avera McKennan Hospital and University Health Center
- Avera Queen Of Peace
- Sanford Usd Medical Center
- Sioux Falls Specialty Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Avera
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Choice Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthLink
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- Indian Health Service
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Meritain Health
- Midlands Choice
- Sanford Health Plan
- SelectCare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I had my 6 week appt. after my left TKR and I really wanted to set up an appt. for my right TKR surgery and Dr. McKenzie, even with a super busy schedule already, made an effort to find a open spot in the schedule to fit me in. THANK YOU!!!!
About Dr. Matthew McKenzie, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Grad School Med/mayo Fndn
- Sanford School Of Medicine Of The University Of South Dakota
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McKenzie has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McKenzie accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McKenzie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
