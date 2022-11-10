Overview

Dr. Matthew McGirt, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from DUKE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center.



Dr. McGirt works at Carolina Neurosurgery & Spine Associates in Charlotte, NC with other offices in Rock Hill, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Spinal Fusion, Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.