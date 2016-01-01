See All Oral Surgeons & Maxillofacial Surgeons in Jonesboro, AR
Dr. Matthew McDonough, DDS

Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
5 (2)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Matthew McDonough, DDS is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in Jonesboro, AR. 

Dr. McDonough works at Aspen Dental in Jonesboro, AR with other offices in Cabot, AR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Aspen Dental
    2203 Red Wolf Blvd, Jonesboro, AR 72401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (844) 228-8080
    Aspen Dental
    112 S Rockwood Dr, Cabot, AR 72023 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (844) 226-4940

Acrocephalosyndactyly
Apicoectomy
Bone Grafting
    • Aetna
    • Ameritas
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • CompBenefits Corp.
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Delta Dental
    • Delta Dental of Washington
    • Dental Network of America
    • DenteMax
    • EmblemHealth
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • MetLife
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Total Dental Administrators PPO
    • United Concordia
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Matthew McDonough, DDS

    Specialties
    • Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1720222607
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Matthew McDonough, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McDonough is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. McDonough has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. McDonough has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. McDonough. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McDonough.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McDonough, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McDonough appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

