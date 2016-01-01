Dr. Matthew McDonough, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McDonough is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew McDonough, DDS
Dr. Matthew McDonough, DDS is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in Jonesboro, AR.
Aspen Dental2203 Red Wolf Blvd, Jonesboro, AR 72401 Directions (844) 228-8080
Aspen Dental112 S Rockwood Dr, Cabot, AR 72023 Directions (844) 226-4940
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CompBenefits Corp.
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
- Delta Dental of Washington
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- EmblemHealth
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
- Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
- English
- 1720222607
Dr. McDonough has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McDonough accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McDonough has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McDonough works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. McDonough. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McDonough.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McDonough, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McDonough appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.