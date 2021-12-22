See All Family Doctors in Myrtle Beach, SC
Dr. Matthew McCoskey, MD

Family Medicine
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Matthew McCoskey, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Myrtle Beach, SC. They graduated from Ross University, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital and Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital.

Dr. McCoskey works at Tidelands Health Women's Center in Myrtle Beach, SC. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Tidelands Health Family Medicine at Holmestown Road
    4320 Holmestown Rd, Myrtle Beach, SC 29588 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 652-8440

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital
  • Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital
    Ratings & Reviews
    Dec 22, 2021
    New to the practice and Dr McCoskey. I use feedback on the web as part of decision making on providers. My wife and I have been very happy we found this Dr. Exceptionally thorough, talks things through, considers all medications, calls back with lab results, and does the little things like checking on affordability with prescriptions. Highly recommend!
    Kp — Dec 22, 2021
    About Dr. Matthew McCoskey, MD

    • Family Medicine
    Education & Certifications

    • Ross University, School Of Medicine
    • Family Practice
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Matthew McCoskey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McCoskey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. McCoskey has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. McCoskey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. McCoskey works at Tidelands Health Women's Center in Myrtle Beach, SC. View the full address on Dr. McCoskey’s profile.

    Dr. McCoskey has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McCoskey.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McCoskey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McCoskey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

