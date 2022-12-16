Overview

Dr. Matthew McClure, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Orchard Park, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Of Buffalo and Sisters Of Charity Hospital.



Dr. McClure works at Trinity Medical Cardiology in Orchard Park, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.