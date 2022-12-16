Dr. Matthew McClure, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McClure is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew McClure, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Matthew McClure, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Orchard Park, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Of Buffalo and Sisters Of Charity Hospital.
Dr. McClure works at
Locations
-
1
Trinity Medical Cardiology310 Sterling Dr Ste 100, Orchard Park, NY 14127 Directions (716) 677-6800Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital Of Buffalo
- Sisters Of Charity Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. McClure?
Dr. McClure was very helpful and professional when he explained my wife’s condition to us. He took his time to explain things that we could understand. And spent a good amount of time with us.
About Dr. Matthew McClure, MD
- Cardiology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1407063241
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McClure has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McClure accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McClure has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McClure works at
10 patients have reviewed Dr. McClure. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McClure.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McClure, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McClure appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.