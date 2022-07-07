Dr. Matthew McCabe, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McCabe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew McCabe, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Matthew McCabe, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Mansfield, TX. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University Of Health Sciences / Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine and Methodist Mansfield Medical Center.
Dr. McCabe works at
Locations
-
1
Water Oak Foot And Ankle Surgery1900 Matlock Rd Ste 304, Mansfield, TX 76063 Directions (702) 630-1905
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine
- Methodist Mansfield Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. McCabe?
Awesome,Phenomenal, wonderful a perfect fit, he listens extremely friendly and professional.
About Dr. Matthew McCabe, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- English
- 1235584004
Education & Certifications
- Midwest Foot and Ankle Fellowship Omaha, NE
- Christus Saint Patrick Podiatry Residency
- Rosalind Franklin University Of Health Sciences / Chicago Medical School
- Utah State University, Logan, Ut
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McCabe has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McCabe accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McCabe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McCabe works at
Dr. McCabe has seen patients for Ankle Sprains and Strains, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McCabe on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. McCabe. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McCabe.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McCabe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McCabe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.