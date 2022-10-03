Dr. Matthew Mayr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mayr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Mayr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Matthew Mayr, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Richmond, VA. They graduated from YALE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Retreat Doctors' Hospital, Henrico Doctors' Hospital, Parham Doctors' Hospital and Chippenham Hospital.
Dr. Mayr works at
Locations
-
1
Neurosurgical Associates1651 N Parham Rd, Richmond, VA 23229 Directions (804) 456-1339
-
2
Neurosurgical Associates8407 N Run Medical Dr, Mechanicsville, VA 23116 Directions (804) 456-1340
Hospital Affiliations
- Retreat Doctors' Hospital
- Henrico Doctors' Hospital
- Parham Doctors' Hospital
- Chippenham Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mayr?
Operated on my mother and outcome was great. Great beside manner and takes the time to explain the procedure with the risk and rewards.
About Dr. Matthew Mayr, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1710945415
Education & Certifications
- EMORY UNIVERSITY
- EMORY UNIVERSITY
- YALE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mayr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mayr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mayr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mayr works at
Dr. Mayr has seen patients for Spinal Stenosis, Cervical Spine Myelopathy and Subdural Hemorrhage, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mayr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Mayr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mayr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mayr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mayr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.