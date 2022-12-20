Overview

Dr. Matthew Maurice, MD is an Urology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Urology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Northwestern Center / Medical School and is affiliated with Aultman Hospital and Mercy Medical Center.



Dr. Maurice works at Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Urinary Incontinence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.