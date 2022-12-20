Dr. Matthew Maurice, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maurice is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Maurice, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Matthew Maurice, MD is an Urology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Urology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Northwestern Center / Medical School and is affiliated with Aultman Hospital and Mercy Medical Center.
Cleveland Clinic Foundation9500 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44195 Directions (216) 445-4096Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Aultman Hospital
- Mercy Medical Center
- Aetna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Maurice treated me for kidney stones. He performed a lithotripsy to remove a large kidney stone and handled the follow up after. I would definitely recommend him.
- Urology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1013159433
- Northwestern Center / Medical School
- Urology
Dr. Maurice accepts Aetna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Maurice has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Maurice has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Urinary Incontinence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Maurice on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Maurice. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maurice.
