Overview

Dr. Matthew Matava, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Chesterfield, MO. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / KANSAS CITY CAMPUS and is affiliated with Barnes Jewish Hospital and Barnes-jewish West County Hospital.



Dr. Matava works at Milliken Hand Rehabilitation Center - Chesterfield Orthopedic Outpatient Center in Chesterfield, MO with other offices in Saint Louis, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Knee, Osteoarthritis and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.