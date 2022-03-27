Overview

Dr. Matthew Massey, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Waynesville, NC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Mississippi and is affiliated with Pardee Hospital.



Dr. Massey works at Southeastern Sports Medicine and Orthopedics in Waynesville, NC with other offices in Asheville, NC, Hendersonville, NC, Pisgah Forest, NC, Memphis, TN and Arden, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Runner's Knee, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.