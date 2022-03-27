See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Waynesville, NC
Dr. Matthew Massey, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Matthew Massey, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.5 (97)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Matthew Massey, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Waynesville, NC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Mississippi and is affiliated with Pardee Hospital.

Dr. Massey works at Southeastern Sports Medicine and Orthopedics in Waynesville, NC with other offices in Asheville, NC, Hendersonville, NC, Pisgah Forest, NC, Memphis, TN and Arden, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Runner's Knee, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Southeastern Sports Medicine and Orthopedics, a Department of Pardee Hospital (Waynesville)
    35 Valley View Ter, Waynesville, NC 28786 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (828) 274-4555
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Southeastern Sports Medicine and Orthopedics, a Department of Pardee Hospital (Asheville)
    21 Turtle Creek Dr, Asheville, NC 28803 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (828) 274-4555
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Southeastern Sports Medicine and Orthopedics, a Department of Pardee Hospital (Hendersonville-Asheville)
    2315 Asheville Hwy, Hendersonville, NC 28791 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (828) 692-4356
  4. 4
    Southeastern Sports Medicine and Orthopedics, a Department of Pardee Hospital (Brevard)
    45 Hendersonville Hwy, Pisgah Forest, NC 28768 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (828) 435-8200
  5. 5
    Southeastern Sports Medicine and Orthopedics (hendersonville)
    212 Thompson St Ste C, Hendersonville, NC 28792 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (828) 233-2929
  6. 6
    OrthoMemphis
    6286 Briarcrest Ave, Memphis, TN 38120 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (901) 259-1600
  7. 7
    Southeastern Sports Medicine and Orthopedics, a Department of Pardee Hospital (Arden)
    2775 Hendersonville Rd, Arden, NC 28704 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (828) 274-4555
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Pardee Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Runner's Knee
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Runner's Knee
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Contracture Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Ankle Instability Chevron Icon
Ankle Laxity Chevron Icon
Ankle Ligament Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) Injuries Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Ankle Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Foot Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Midfoot Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Toe Chevron Icon
Arthroscopic Knee Shaving Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Bunionette Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Cartilage Damage Chevron Icon
Cartilage Disorders Chevron Icon
Cartilage Tear Chevron Icon
Cyst Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cyst
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Pain Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Fractured Lower Leg Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Hallux Limitus Chevron Icon
Hallux Rigidus Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
High Arch Chevron Icon
Jumper Syndrome Chevron Icon
Knee Arthritis Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Ligament Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Ligament Rupture Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprains and Tears Chevron Icon
Meniscal Cyst Chevron Icon
Meniscus Tear Chevron Icon
Metatarsal Fracture Chevron Icon
Morton's Neuroma Chevron Icon
Neuromas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Neuromas
Osgood Schlatter Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Toe Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Patella Tendon Tears Chevron Icon
Pediatric Ankle Fractures Chevron Icon
Percutaneous Procedures Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Quadriceps Tendon Tears Chevron Icon
Runner's Injury Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Shin Splints Chevron Icon
Simple Fracture Care and Casting Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries of the Knee Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Tendon Injuries Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Tibia Fracture Chevron Icon
Toe Fractures Chevron Icon
Torn Cartilage Chevron Icon
Trochanteric Bursitis Chevron Icon
Wear and Tear Arthritis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 97 ratings
    Patient Ratings (97)
    5 Star
    (87)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Massey?

    Mar 27, 2022
    I found Dr. Massey to be very friendly. He explained what was going to happen in layman's terms. I was confident in his knowledge and experience based on what he told me in our meetings. After the procedure my knee felt really well except soreness from the surgery. My appointment with him after the surgery was excellent. He examined the knee and showed me pictures of my knee explaining what he did and what I could expect in the days following my surgery. He did tell me that I have arthritis in the knee and helped me understand that I would have that.. Appreciated his honesty. He also gave me a lists of the type of exercises I should do for my PT. I'm writing this about two weeks after the surgery and am very pleased with the results. Thanks Doc.
    Ulrich Engels — Mar 27, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Matthew Massey, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Matthew Massey, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Massey to family and friends

    Dr. Massey's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Massey

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Matthew Massey, MD.

    About Dr. Matthew Massey, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1568548469
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Foundation For Orthopaedic, Athletic, & Reconstructive Research
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Mississippi
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Mississippi State University
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Matthew Massey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Massey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Massey has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Massey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Massey has seen patients for Runner's Knee, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Massey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    97 patients have reviewed Dr. Massey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Massey.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Massey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Massey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Matthew Massey, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.