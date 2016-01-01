See All Podiatrists in Kissimmee, FL
Dr. Matthew Martincevic, DPM

Podiatry
1 (1)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Matthew Martincevic, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Kissimmee, FL. They graduated from BARRY UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF GRADUATE MEDICAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with AdventHealth Winter Park and AdventHealth Celebration.

Dr. Martincevic works at AdventHealth Medical Group Foot and Ankle at Kissimmee in Kissimmee, FL with other offices in Winter Park, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    AdventHealth Medical Group Foot and Ankle at Kissimmee
    2400 N Orange Blossom Trl Ste 306, Kissimmee, FL 34744 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    AdventHealth Medical Group Foot & Ankle at Winter Park
    3009 Aloma Ave, Winter Park, FL 32792 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  3. 3
    AdventHealth Medical Group Foot and Ankle at Partin Settlement
    2488 E Irlo Bronson Memorial Hwy Ste 202, Kissimmee, FL 34744 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • AdventHealth Winter Park
  • AdventHealth Celebration

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Plantar Fasciitis
Achilles Tendinitis
Ankle Fracture
Plantar Fasciitis
Achilles Tendinitis
Ankle Fracture

Treatment frequency



Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
1.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(0)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
About Dr. Matthew Martincevic, DPM

Specialties
  • Podiatry
Languages Spoken
  • English, Spanish
NPI Number
  • 1477896215
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Kaiser Permanente Oakland Medical Center
Medical Education
  • BARRY UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF GRADUATE MEDICAL SCIENCE
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Matthew Martincevic, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Martincevic is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Martincevic has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Martincevic has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Martincevic.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Martincevic, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Martincevic appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

