Overview

Dr. Matthew Majzun, DO is a Pulmonologist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Ohio Univ College Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital and Riverside Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Majzun works at Internal Medicine Consultants in Columbus, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Asthma and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.