Dr. Matthew Mahlberg, MD
Overview
Dr. Matthew Mahlberg, MD is a Dermatologist in Longmont, CO. They specialize in Dermatology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with McKee Medical Center, Medical Center Of The Rockies and Sky Ridge Medical Center.
Dr. Mahlberg works at
Locations
Northern Colorado/Longmont1350 Tulip St, Longmont, CO 80501 Directions (303) 761-0906
Colorado Center for Dermatology & Skin Surgery7180 E Orchard Rd Ste 210, Centennial, CO 80111 Directions (303) 761-0906
Hospital Affiliations
- McKee Medical Center
- Medical Center Of The Rockies
- Sky Ridge Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Banner Health
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Colorado Access
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
- PacifiCare Health Systems
- Rocky Mountain Health Plans
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Mahlberg is the best dermatologist I have visited. His work is excellent and he truly cares about each patient. His office is well organized and the people who work with him are efficient as well as friendly. We are lucky to have him and his team in Longmont.
About Dr. Matthew Mahlberg, MD
- Dermatology
- 16 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1285839928
Education & Certifications
- Med University Of South Carolina
- New York University Langone Med Center
- Presbyterian/st Luke'S Med Center
- University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
- University of Colorado
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mahlberg has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mahlberg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mahlberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mahlberg has seen patients for Dermatitis, Basal Cell Carcinoma and Skin Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mahlberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mahlberg speaks Spanish.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Mahlberg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mahlberg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mahlberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mahlberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.