Dr. Matthew Macken, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Ross University, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Allegheny General Hospital, Butler Memorial Hospital and UPMC Passavant - McCandless.



Dr. Macken works at Heyl Family Practice in Pittsburgh, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.