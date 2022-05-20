Dr. Matthew Lyons, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lyons is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Lyons, MD
Overview
Dr. Matthew Lyons, MD is an Urology Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Urology, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from Eastern Virginia Medical School and is affiliated with Wakemed Cary Hospital and WakeMed Raleigh Campus.
Dr. Lyons works at
Locations
Wakemed Raleigh Campus3000 New Bern Ave, Raleigh, NC 27610 Directions (919) 350-8000Thursday8:00am - 5:00pm
Wakemed Garner Healthplex Urology400 US 70 Hwy E # 205, Garner, NC 27529 Directions (919) 350-7330
WakeMed Physician Practices - Urology23 Sunnybrook Rd Ste 310, Raleigh, NC 27610 Directions (919) 526-1717
Hospital Affiliations
- Wakemed Cary Hospital
- WakeMed Raleigh Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Assurant Health
- Beacon Health Strategies
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Evolutions Healthcare Systems
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MedCost
- MultiPlan
- Planvista
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I found Dr. Lyons to be an excellent physician and very patient-focused. He addressed a complicated situation effectively and took time to thoroughly answer concerns and explain procedures. I felt fortunate to have him.
About Dr. Matthew Lyons, MD
- Urology
- 9 years of experience
- English
- 1962840181
Education & Certifications
- University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
- Eastern Virginia Medical School
- Washington and Lee University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lyons accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lyons has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lyons has seen patients for Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lyons on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Lyons. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lyons.
