Dr. Matthew Lyons, MD

Urology
2.5 (3)
Accepting new patients
9 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Matthew Lyons, MD is an Urology Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Urology, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from Eastern Virginia Medical School and is affiliated with Wakemed Cary Hospital and WakeMed Raleigh Campus.

Dr. Lyons works at WakeMed Heart & Vascular in Raleigh, NC with other offices in Garner, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Wakemed Raleigh Campus
    3000 New Bern Ave, Raleigh, NC 27610 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 350-8000
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Wakemed Garner Healthplex Urology
    400 US 70 Hwy E # 205, Garner, NC 27529 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 350-7330
  3. 3
    WakeMed Physician Practices - Urology
    23 Sunnybrook Rd Ste 310, Raleigh, NC 27610 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 526-1717

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Wakemed Cary Hospital
  • WakeMed Raleigh Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Paraphimosis Chevron Icon
Penile Implants Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Urinary-Genital Tract Fistula, Female Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Assurant Health
    • Beacon Health Strategies
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Evolutions Healthcare Systems
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MedCost
    • MultiPlan
    • Planvista
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    May 20, 2022
    I found Dr. Lyons to be an excellent physician and very patient-focused. He addressed a complicated situation effectively and took time to thoroughly answer concerns and explain procedures. I felt fortunate to have him.
    SJS — May 20, 2022
    About Dr. Matthew Lyons, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 9 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1962840181
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Eastern Virginia Medical School
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Washington and Lee University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Matthew Lyons, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lyons is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lyons has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lyons has seen patients for Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lyons on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Lyons. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lyons.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lyons, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lyons appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.