Dr. Matthew Lyon, MD
Dr. Matthew Lyon, MD is an Emergency Medicine Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Emergency Medicine, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Emergency Medicine. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center.
Dr. Lyon works at
Augusta University Medical Center1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions
About Dr. Matthew Lyon, MD
- Emergency Medicine
- 23 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1932218146
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
Hospital Affiliations
- Augusta University Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
