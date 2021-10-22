Dr. Matthew Luxenberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Luxenberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Luxenberg, MD
Overview
Dr. Matthew Luxenberg, MD is a Dermatologist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles and is affiliated with Los Alamitos Medical Center.
Dr. Luxenberg works at
Locations
-
1
Cambrian Homecare5199 E Pacific Coast Hwy, Long Beach, CA 90804 Directions (888) 360-3648
-
2
Coastal Dermatology & Plastic Surgery27725 Santa Margarita Pkwy, Mission Viejo, CA 92691 Directions (949) 581-1588
-
3
Coastal Dermatology and Plastic Surgery3801 Katella Ave Ste 425, Los Alamitos, CA 90720 Directions (562) 598-8593Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
4
Coastal Dermatology and Plastic Surgery17822 Beach Blvd Ste 427, Huntington Beach, CA 92647 Directions (714) 842-7796Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
5
Coastal Dermatology and Plastic Surgery12721 Newport Ave Ste 4, Tustin, CA 92780 Directions (714) 838-5680Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Los Alamitos Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Luxenberg?
Dr. Luxemberg is the best dermatologist ever. I’ve been to three in the past three years mainly because I moved from So Ca to No Ca. However, I had been treated by one dermatologist who said I had to have Fraxel done to my bottom lip. I had the Fraxel done by another dermatologist which left a scar on my lip which also did not cure my lip which was peeling. I returned to Dr. Luxemberg a month or so ago, and he said I never needed to have a Fraxel. He was treating me for something else as well, so we made another appointment. I thought I was going to have to have my lip shaved again which is painful. He said, “No, I’m not doing that because it might scar your lip even more.” He told me to try something else that is over the counter. In two weeks’ time, my lip looks really awesome, and the scar is disappearing. I am so impressed with Dr. Luxemberg. He is very professional and knows what he is doing. His bedside manner is impeccable and spends plenty of time with you. ??
About Dr. Matthew Luxenberg, MD
- Dermatology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1548353121
Education & Certifications
- University Of California Los Angeles
- Cedars Sinai
- David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles
- University of California Riverside
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Luxenberg has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Luxenberg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Luxenberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Luxenberg works at
Dr. Luxenberg has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Actinic Keratosis and Shaving of Skin Lesion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Luxenberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Luxenberg speaks Spanish.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Luxenberg. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Luxenberg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Luxenberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Luxenberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.