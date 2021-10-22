See All Dermatologists in Long Beach, CA
Dr. Matthew Luxenberg, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Matthew Luxenberg, MD

Dermatology
3.5 (32)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Matthew Luxenberg, MD is a Dermatologist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles and is affiliated with Los Alamitos Medical Center.

Dr. Luxenberg works at Cambrian Homecare in Long Beach, CA with other offices in Mission Viejo, CA, Los Alamitos, CA, Huntington Beach, CA and Tustin, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Actinic Keratosis and Shaving of Skin Lesion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Dermatologists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Chad Heng, MD
Dr. Chad Heng, MD
10 (23)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Cambrian Homecare
    5199 E Pacific Coast Hwy, Long Beach, CA 90804 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (888) 360-3648
  2. 2
    Coastal Dermatology & Plastic Surgery
    27725 Santa Margarita Pkwy, Mission Viejo, CA 92691 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 581-1588
  3. 3
    Coastal Dermatology and Plastic Surgery
    3801 Katella Ave Ste 425, Los Alamitos, CA 90720 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (562) 598-8593
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  4. 4
    Coastal Dermatology and Plastic Surgery
    17822 Beach Blvd Ste 427, Huntington Beach, CA 92647 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 842-7796
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  5. 5
    Coastal Dermatology and Plastic Surgery
    12721 Newport Ave Ste 4, Tustin, CA 92780 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 838-5680
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Los Alamitos Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Actinic Keratosis
Shaving of Skin Lesion
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Actinic Keratosis
Shaving of Skin Lesion

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Basosquamous Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Epidermoid Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Erythema Multiforme Chevron Icon
Facial Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Face Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Henoch–Schönlein Purpura (HSP) Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Infundibulocystic Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Juvenile Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Microdermabrasion Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Nevoid Basal Cell Carcinoma Syndrome Chevron Icon
Nodular Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Noduloulcerative Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Non-Melanoma Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Pemphigus Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma of Conjunctiva Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma of Head and Neck Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 32 ratings
    Patient Ratings (32)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Luxenberg?

    Oct 22, 2021
    Dr. Luxemberg is the best dermatologist ever. I’ve been to three in the past three years mainly because I moved from So Ca to No Ca. However, I had been treated by one dermatologist who said I had to have Fraxel done to my bottom lip. I had the Fraxel done by another dermatologist which left a scar on my lip which also did not cure my lip which was peeling. I returned to Dr. Luxemberg a month or so ago, and he said I never needed to have a Fraxel. He was treating me for something else as well, so we made another appointment. I thought I was going to have to have my lip shaved again which is painful. He said, “No, I’m not doing that because it might scar your lip even more.” He told me to try something else that is over the counter. In two weeks’ time, my lip looks really awesome, and the scar is disappearing. I am so impressed with Dr. Luxemberg. He is very professional and knows what he is doing. His bedside manner is impeccable and spends plenty of time with you. ??
    Rita Myles — Oct 22, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Matthew Luxenberg, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Matthew Luxenberg, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Luxenberg to family and friends

    Dr. Luxenberg's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Luxenberg

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Matthew Luxenberg, MD.

    About Dr. Matthew Luxenberg, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1548353121
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Of California Los Angeles
    Residency
    Internship
    • Cedars Sinai
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of California Riverside
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Matthew Luxenberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Luxenberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Luxenberg has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Luxenberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Luxenberg has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Actinic Keratosis and Shaving of Skin Lesion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Luxenberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    32 patients have reviewed Dr. Luxenberg. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Luxenberg.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Luxenberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Luxenberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Matthew Luxenberg, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.