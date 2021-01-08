See All General Surgeons in Encino, CA
Dr. Matthew Lublin, MD

General Surgery
4.5 (85)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Matthew Lublin, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Encino, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of California, Los Angeles|University Of California, Los Angeles, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with West Hills Hospital & Medical Center, Cedars - Sinai Medical Center, Cedars-Sinai Marina del Rey Hospital, Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center and Providence Saint John's Health Center.

Dr. Lublin works at Matthew Lublin, MD in Encino, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic, Hernia Repair, Appendectomy and Laparoscopic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Matthew Lublin, MD
    17777 Ventura Blvd Ste 209, Encino, CA 91316 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 695-6186

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • West Hills Hospital & Medical Center
  • Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
  • Cedars-Sinai Marina del Rey Hospital
  • Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center
  • Providence Saint John's Health Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
Hernia Repair
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic

Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Abdominal Surgery Chevron Icon
Abscess Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acid Reflux Surgery Chevron Icon
Adrenalectomy Chevron Icon
Advanced Laparoscopic Surgery Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Appendectomy Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Open Chevron Icon
Bariatric Surgery (Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Procedure Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Colectomy and Sigmoidectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Esophageal Surgery Chevron Icon
Esophagomyotomy Chevron Icon
Excision of Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision of Esophageal Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Rectal Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision of Stomach Tumor Chevron Icon
Femoral Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Fistulectomy or Fistulotomy, Anal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gastric Restrictive With Partial Gastrectomy or Jejunojejunostomy Chevron Icon
Gastric Sleeve Surgery Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Surgery, Laproscopic Chevron Icon
Gastrotomy Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoid Removal Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoid Treatment Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hernia and Hydrocele Repair Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Anti-Reflux Surgery Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Colon Surgery for Cancer and Diverticular Disease Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Esophageal Surgery Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Surgery for Achalasia Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Ventral Herniorrhaphy Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Open Gastric Restrictive Procedure Chevron Icon
Paraesophageal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Parathyroid Surgery Chevron Icon
Parathyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Removal of Reproductive Organs (Hysterectomy, Oophorectomy, Salpingectomy, Salpingo-Oophorectomy, Resection of Peritoneal Malignancy) Chevron Icon
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
Repair of Anal and Rectal Defects (Anoplasty, Repair of Imperforate Anus, Sphincteroplasty, Rectal Graft) Chevron Icon
Revision of Gastric Anastomosis or Restrictive Procedure Chevron Icon
Robotic Heller Myotomy for the Treatment of Achalasia Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Sleeve Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Sleeve Gastrectomy, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Sphincterotomy Chevron Icon
Splenectomy Chevron Icon
Splenectomy and Splenorrhaphy Chevron Icon
Stomach Surgery Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Surgery With or Without Radical Neck Dissection Chevron Icon
Thyroid Surgery Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net of California
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 85 ratings
    Patient Ratings (85)
    5 Star
    (76)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Matthew Lublin, MD

    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Education & Certifications

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Matthew Lublin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lublin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lublin has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lublin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lublin has seen patients for Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic, Hernia Repair, Appendectomy and Laparoscopic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lublin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    85 patients have reviewed Dr. Lublin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lublin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lublin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lublin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

