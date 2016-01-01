Overview

Dr. Matthew Lozano, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from HARBOR-UCLA MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Clovis Community Medical Center and Saint Agnes Medical Center.



Dr. Lozano works at Northwest Medical Group Inc in Fresno, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.