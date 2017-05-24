Dr. Matthew Loughlin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Loughlin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Loughlin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Matthew Loughlin, MD is an Urology Specialist in The Villages, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Adventhealth Ocala and HCA Florida Ocala Hospital.
Dr. Loughlin works at
Locations
Premier Medical Associates1580 Santa Barbara Blvd, The Villages, FL 32159 Directions (352) 259-2159
- 2 1501 N US Highway 441 Bldg 1600, Lady Lake, FL 32159 Directions (352) 751-6162
Leesburg Office1004 N 14th St # 109, Leesburg, FL 34748 Directions (352) 259-2156
Ocala 200 Office9311 Sw Highway 200, Ocala, FL 34481 Directions (352) 259-2159
North Florida Urology Associates3200 SW 34th Ave Ste 202, Ocala, FL 34474 Directions (352) 456-7911
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Ocala
- HCA Florida Ocala Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Florida, Inc. d/b/a Florida Blue
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
In November 2016, Dr. Loughlin assessed my sever urinary tract inflammation that blocked up my bladder causing severe pain. He performed his "Green Light Laser Therapy" and completely solved my problem. He is the ultimate professional, with a strong dose of pleasant and reassuring caregiver.
About Dr. Matthew Loughlin, MD
- Urology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1255307401
Education & Certifications
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- New York Medical College
- Fordham University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Loughlin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Loughlin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Loughlin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Loughlin works at
Dr. Loughlin has seen patients for Polyuria, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Nighttime Urination (Nocturia), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Loughlin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Loughlin. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Loughlin.
