Overview

Dr. Matthew Lorei, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fort Washington, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Chestnut Hill Hospital and Temple University Hospital.



Dr. Lorei works at Temple Orthopedics and Sports Medical, Philadelphia, PA in Fort Washington, PA with other offices in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.