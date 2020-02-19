See All Psychiatrists in New York, NY
Psychiatry
4.5 (8)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Matthew Lorber, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital.

Dr. Lorber works at Manhattan Mind Health & Wellness in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD, Cognitive Function Testing and Family Psychotherapy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Manhattan Mind Health & Wellness
    57 W 57th St Ste 1703, New York, NY 10019 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (646) 896-1693

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lenox Hill Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Cognitive Function Testing
Family Psychotherapy
ADHD and-or ADD
Cognitive Function Testing
Family Psychotherapy

ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Anorexia Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder) Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy for Crisis Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

4.6
Average provider rating
Based on 8 ratings

4.6
Average provider rating
Based on 8 ratings
Patient Ratings (8)
5 Star
(7)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(0)
Feb 19, 2020
Having seen numerous psychiatrists over many years, I can confidently say Dr. Lorber is exceptional. He has deep expertise in pharmaceuticals and research, and he is adept at applying and communicating that knowledge. His dedication is unwavering, and he takes responsiveness and availability to unprecedented levels. I saw him for help tapering off of medication that I had become addicted to, but I can only imagine how beneficial it would have been to see a doctor like him when I was first starting medication and how differently it would have all gone. Dr. Lorber is a remarkable doctor and I am forever grateful to him.
Rebecca — Feb 19, 2020
About Dr. Matthew Lorber, MD

Education & Certifications

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Matthew Lorber, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lorber is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Lorber has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Lorber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Lorber works at Manhattan Mind Health & Wellness in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Lorber’s profile.

Dr. Lorber has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, Cognitive Function Testing and Family Psychotherapy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lorber on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

8 patients have reviewed Dr. Lorber. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lorber.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lorber, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lorber appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

