Dr. Matthew Longacre, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Longacre is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Longacre, MD
Overview
Dr. Matthew Longacre, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from D GEFFEN SCH OF MED-UCLA and is affiliated with Adventist Health White Memorial.
Dr. Longacre works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Kevin J Pelton MD Inc1700 E Cesar E Chavez Ave Ste 2200, Los Angeles, CA 90033 Directions (323) 268-5000
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health White Memorial
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- LACare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Longacre?
Dr Longacre performed three of my knee surgeries. He's amazing! My last one was a knee replacement. I highly recommend him
About Dr. Matthew Longacre, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 15 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1750608303
Education & Certifications
- Hughston Clinic
- LAC & USC Med Ctr
- D GEFFEN SCH OF MED-UCLA
- Uc Riverside
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Longacre has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Longacre accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Longacre has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Longacre works at
Dr. Longacre speaks Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Longacre. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Longacre.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Longacre, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Longacre appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.