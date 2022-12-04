Overview

Dr. Matthew Lonergan, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Eugene, OR. They completed their residency with University Of Wa School Of Med



Dr. Lonergan works at Willamette Valley Cancer Institute & Research Center in Eugene, OR with other offices in Corvallis, OR and Florence, OR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.