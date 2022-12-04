Dr. Matthew Lonergan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lonergan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Lonergan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Matthew Lonergan, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Eugene, OR. They completed their residency with University Of Wa School Of Med
Dr. Lonergan works at
Locations
-
1
Willamette Valley Cancer Institute & Research Center520 Country Club Pkwy, Eugene, OR 97401 Directions (541) 683-5001Monday7:30am - 6:30pmTuesday7:30am - 6:30pmWednesday7:30am - 6:30pmThursday7:30am - 6:30pmFriday7:30am - 6:00pm
-
2
Willamette Valley Cancer Institute & Research Center444 NW Elks Dr, Corvallis, OR 97330 Directions (541) 754-1256Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
Willamette Valley Cancer Institute & Research Center340 9th St, Florence, OR 97439 Directions (541) 683-5001Tuesday10:00am - 4:00pmWednesday10:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mckenzie-willamette Medical Center
- PeaceHealth Peace Harbor Medical Center
- Sacred Heart Medical Center at RiverBend
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lonergan?
I answered everything on step one. I have nothing to add on this page.
About Dr. Matthew Lonergan, MD
- Medical Oncology
- English
- 1639122591
Education & Certifications
- University Of Wa School Of Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lonergan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lonergan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lonergan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lonergan works at
77 patients have reviewed Dr. Lonergan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lonergan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lonergan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lonergan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.