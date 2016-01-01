Dr. Liu accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Matthew Liu, MD
Overview
Dr. Matthew Liu, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Far Rockaway, NY.
Dr. Liu works at
Locations
St John's Episcopal Hospital327 Beach 19th St, Far Rockaway, NY 11691 Directions (718) 869-7000MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
New York Hospital Medical Center of Queens5645 Main St, Flushing, NY 11355 Directions (718) 670-1347MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian Queens
- Saint John's Episcopal Hospital At South Shore
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
About Dr. Matthew Liu, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1124480678
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine and Pediatrics
Dr. Liu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Liu has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Liu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Liu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Liu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.