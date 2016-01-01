Dr. Listo accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Matthew Listo, MD
Overview
Dr. Matthew Listo, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Middletown, CT.

Locations
Connecticut Oncology Group PC536 Saybrook Rd, Middletown, CT 06457 Directions (860) 358-2100
- 2 900 Highway 70 Fl 1, Lakewood, NJ 08701 Directions (732) 901-7333
Hospital Affiliations
- Ocean University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Matthew Listo, MD
- Radiation Oncology
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Listo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Listo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Listo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.