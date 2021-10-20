Dr. Matthew Lilley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lilley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Lilley, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Matthew Lilley, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Bend, OR. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from University of Southern California / Keck School of Medicine and is affiliated with Blue Mountain Hospital, St. Charles Bend, St. Charles Madras, St. Charles Prineville and St. Charles Redmond.
Dr. Lilley works at
Locations
The Center for Orthopedic and Neurosurgical Care and Research2200 NE Neff Rd Ste 200, Bend, OR 97701 Directions (541) 382-3344Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
The Center Redmond333 NW Larch Ave, Redmond, OR 97756 Directions (541) 382-3344Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
The Center Shevlin Health & Wellness Clinic2245 NW Shevlin Park Rd, Bend, OR 97703 Directions (541) 382-3344Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Blue Mountain Hospital
- St. Charles Bend
- St. Charles Madras
- St. Charles Prineville
- St. Charles Redmond
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He listens to you. Pleasant to talk to.
About Dr. Matthew Lilley, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1003166612
Education & Certifications
- University of New Mexico School of Medicine
- San Francisco Orthopedic Residency Program
- University of Southern California / Keck School of Medicine
- University Of Southern California, Los Angeles
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lilley has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lilley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lilley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lilley works at
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Lilley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lilley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lilley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lilley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.