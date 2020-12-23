Overview

Dr. Matthew Licause, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in North Canton, OH. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Aultman Hospital and Mercy Medical Center.



Dr. Licause works at Aultman Medical Group Ã¢â‚¬â€œ Family Medicine in North Canton, OH. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.