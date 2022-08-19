Dr. Matthew Lewis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lewis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Lewis, MD
Overview
Dr. Matthew Lewis, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from OREGON HEALTH SCIENCES UNIVERSITY.
Locations
Bensimon Center1200 NW Naito Pkwy Ste 330, Portland, OR 97209 Directions (971) 930-4110
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
I’m so happy that I went with Dr Lewis. He and his staff have been outstanding. From my consultation, to preop appointments, billing, Covid testing, pearl surgicenter, the surgery, and my post op appointments, everything has been a great experience.
About Dr. Matthew Lewis, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1033435672
Education & Certifications
- OREGON HEALTH SCIENCES UNIVERSITY
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lewis has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lewis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lewis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Lewis. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lewis.
