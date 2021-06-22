Overview

Dr. Matthew Levy, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Kernersville, NC. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center, Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center and Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center.



Dr. Levy works at Novant Health Triad Endocrine - Kernersville in Kernersville, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoporosis, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Diabetes Type 2 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.