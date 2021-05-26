See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Frederick, MD
Dr. Matthew Levine, MD

Orthopedic Sports Medicine
4 (31)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Matthew Levine, MD is an Orthopedic Sports Medicine Surgery Specialist in Frederick, MD. They specialize in Orthopedic Sports Medicine, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Frederick Health Hospital and Riverside Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Levine works at The Centers for Advanced Orthopaedics, Mid-Maryland Musculoskeletal Institute - Frederick 86 in Frederick, MD with other offices in Ijamsville, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Rotator Cuff Tear, Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis and Osteoarthritis of Shoulder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    The Centers for Advanced Orthopaedics, Mid-Maryland Musculoskeletal Institute - Frederick 86
    86 Thomas Johnson Ct, Frederick, MD 21702 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 694-8311
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
  2. 2
    The Centers for Advanced Orthopaedics, Mid-Maryland Musculoskeletal Institute - Urbana
    3280 Urbana Pike Ste 105, Ijamsville, MD 21754 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 694-8311
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Frederick Health Hospital
  • Riverside Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Maryland Physicians Care
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • One Net
    • PHCS
    • Prime Health Services
    • Priority Partners
    • Tricare
    • United Healthcare Community Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 31 ratings
    Patient Ratings (31)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    May 26, 2021
    My visit today with Dr. Levine was excellent! He reviewed my medical history, listened to my concerns, and discussed the pros and cons of all treatment options. He is respectful and genuinely cares about his patients!
    DW — May 26, 2021
    About Dr. Matthew Levine, MD

    • Orthopedic Sports Medicine
    • 22 years of experience
    • English
    • 1376742023
    Education & Certifications

    • U Sydney-Royal North Shore Hosp
    • GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
    • University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
    • Yale University
    • Orthopaedic Sports Medicine
