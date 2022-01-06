Dr. Matthew Lemer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lemer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Lemer, MD
Overview
Dr. Matthew Lemer, MD is an Urology Specialist in White Plains, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Yale University School Med and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel.
Dr. Lemer works at
Locations
Greenridge Urology PC12 Greenridge Ave Ste 401, White Plains, NY 10605 Directions (914) 948-3128
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Lemer was successful in closing up an injury to my p3nis (meatomy) that other doctors were unable to repair over several years of trying. He did it on the first try and had a successful closure with a wonderful cosmetic outcome. Dr Lemer has a kind bedside manner and listens to your questions and concerns. He's also witty and light-hearted. In my experience, many urological surgeons seem uncomfortable chatting about p3nises (even writing this review, the editor wouldn't accept the word!!), which makes no sense to me -- not Dr Lemer. He is frank, upfront and honest with no dodging the subject. As his patient, you should be just as upfront with your concerns and desires. I strongly recommend him.
About Dr. Matthew Lemer, MD
- Urology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Hebrew
Education & Certifications
- Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital
- New York Presbyterian Hospital
- Yale University School Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lemer has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lemer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lemer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lemer works at
Dr. Lemer has seen patients for Polyuria, Chronic Prostatitis and Prostatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lemer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lemer speaks Hebrew.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Lemer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lemer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lemer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lemer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.