Dr. Matthew Leibman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Matthew Leibman, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Newton Lower Falls, MA.
They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 2000 Washington St, Newton Lower Falls, MA 02462 Directions (617) 965-4263
Hospital Affiliations
- Brigham And Women's Hospital
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Newton - Wellesley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
One of the best doctors I have ever seen. Actually treats the patient. Listens. Does not judge. Is not sexist.
About Dr. Matthew Leibman, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- English
- 1285680330
Education & Certifications
- Hand Surgery
