Dr. Matthew Lefferman, DO
Overview
Dr. Matthew Lefferman, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Arizona College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of Midwestern University, Midwestern University and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.
Locations
Access Healthcare Associates9233 W Pico Blvd Ste 230, Los Angeles, CA 90035 Directions (310) 356-8146
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Medicare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Lefferman and his team were wonderful to deal with. We used them to do an evaluation for my father and stepmom in order to get them placed in an assisted living facility. They knew we were in a time crunch and the appointments were set up, and took place, in a matter of days. The paper work was sent to the assisted living facility within 24 hours. They were a pleasure to deal with and would have no hesitation to use them again.
About Dr. Matthew Lefferman, DO
- Internal Medicine
- 21 years of experience
- English, Hebrew
- 1184622417
Education & Certifications
- Arizona College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of Midwestern University, Midwestern University
Dr. Lefferman speaks Hebrew.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Lefferman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lefferman.
