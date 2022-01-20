See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Los Angeles, CA
Internal Medicine
3.5 (17)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Matthew Lefferman, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Arizona College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of Midwestern University, Midwestern University and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.

Dr. Lefferman works at Access Healthcare Associates in Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Access Healthcare Associates
    9233 W Pico Blvd Ste 230, Los Angeles, CA 90035 (310) 356-8146

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Cedars - Sinai Medical Center

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jan 20, 2022
    Dr. Lefferman and his team were wonderful to deal with. We used them to do an evaluation for my father and stepmom in order to get them placed in an assisted living facility. They knew we were in a time crunch and the appointments were set up, and took place, in a matter of days. The paper work was sent to the assisted living facility within 24 hours. They were a pleasure to deal with and would have no hesitation to use them again.
    About Dr. Matthew Lefferman, DO

    Internal Medicine
    21 years of experience
    English, Hebrew
    1184622417
    Education & Certifications

    Arizona College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of Midwestern University, Midwestern University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Matthew Lefferman, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lefferman is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Lefferman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lefferman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Lefferman works at Access Healthcare Associates in Los Angeles, CA. View the full address on Dr. Lefferman's profile.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Lefferman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lefferman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lefferman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lefferman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

