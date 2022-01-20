Overview

Dr. Matthew Lefferman, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Arizona College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of Midwestern University, Midwestern University and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.



Dr. Lefferman works at Access Healthcare Associates in Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.