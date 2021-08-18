Overview

Dr. Matthew Lederman, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Poughkeepsie, NY. They specialize in Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Morningside, Mount Sinai Beth Israel, Mount Sinai Hospital and Northern Westchester Hospital.



Dr. Lederman works at RMA of New York at CareMount, Poughkeepsie in Poughkeepsie, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.