Overview

Dr. Matthew Leach, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Temecula, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from The Medical College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with Inland Valley Medical Center, Loma Linda University Medical Center - Murrieta, Rancho Springs Medical Center and Temecula Valley Hospital.



Dr. Leach works at United ENT in Temecula, CA. They frequently treat conditions like TMJ, Postnasal Drip and Ear Ache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.