Dr. Matthew Leach, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leach is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Leach, MD
Overview
Dr. Matthew Leach, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Temecula, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from The Medical College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with Inland Valley Medical Center, Loma Linda University Medical Center - Murrieta, Rancho Springs Medical Center and Temecula Valley Hospital.
Dr. Leach works at
Locations
-
1
United ENT44605 Avenida de Missiones Ste 205, Temecula, CA 92592 Directions (951) 404-0911Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Inland Valley Medical Center
- Loma Linda University Medical Center - Murrieta
- Rancho Springs Medical Center
- Temecula Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Net
- Humana
- Inland Empire Health Plan
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Leach?
Best ENT Office !! TRUST ME ! From the first phone call to walking in & being greeted by the kind office staff to the caring nurse & audio gal & a wonderful doctor who listens & cares what you are going through. Simply Thee Best !!
About Dr. Matthew Leach, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 12 years of experience
- English, Afrikaans
- 1508151580
Education & Certifications
- St. Louis University School of Medicine
- The Medical College of Wisconsin
- Bowdoin College
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Leach has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Leach accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Leach has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Leach works at
Dr. Leach has seen patients for TMJ, Postnasal Drip and Ear Ache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Leach on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Leach speaks Afrikaans.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Leach. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leach.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Leach, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Leach appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.