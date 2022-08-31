Dr. Matthew Lawless, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lawless is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Lawless, MD
Overview
Dr. Matthew Lawless, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Centerville, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from University Of Louisville Louisville Ky|University Of Louisville-Louisville, Ky and is affiliated with Miami Valley Hospital South, Miami Valley Hospital North, Upper Valley Medical Center and Miami Valley Hospital.
Locations
Premier Orthopedics at Miami Valley Hospital South Campus2400 Miami Valley Dr Ste 160, Centerville, OH 45459 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Premier Orthopedics at Premier Physician Network - Beavercreek2400 Lakeview Dr Ste 210, Beavercreek, OH 45431 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Miami Valley Hospital South
- Miami Valley Hospital North
- Upper Valley Medical Center
- Miami Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Matthew Lawless, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1629034681
Education & Certifications
- Methodist Hosp-Indy In|Methodist Sports Medicine Center
- Wright State Univ
- Wright State University Boonshoft School Of Medicine
- University Of Louisville Louisville Ky|University Of Louisville-Louisville, Ky
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine, Orthopedic Surgery and Sports Medicine
