Dr. Matthew Lavery, MD
Overview
Dr. Matthew Lavery, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Greenwood, IN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from SOUTHERN ILLINOIS UNIVERSITY AT CARBONDALE and is affiliated with Community Hospital South.
Dr. Lavery works at
Locations
-
1
Indiana Orthopedic Hospital S1260 Innovation Pkwy Ste 100, Greenwood, IN 46143 Directions (317) 884-5200
-
2
Northwest Surgery Center8450 Northwest Blvd Ste 125, Indianapolis, IN 46278 Directions (317) 802-2000
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Hospital South
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Lavery was so very thorough in giving me his assessment of my injury and options. I am grateful for his kind tone, his honesty in explaining what he thinks, and for his helpful staff. Scheduling was a breeze. And for the first time in my long saga with this injury, I actually feel hopeful and confident that I’m going to be able to recover finally. (I’ve had 5 previous surgeries for this injury with a different provider and consulted with 3 surgeons before confidently choosing Dr Lavery)
About Dr. Matthew Lavery, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1295943678
Education & Certifications
- SOUTHERN ILLINOIS UNIVERSITY AT CARBONDALE
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Lavery has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lavery accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lavery has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lavery works at
Dr. Lavery has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lavery on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Lavery. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lavery.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lavery, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lavery appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.