Dr. Matthew Latacha, MD
Overview
Dr. Matthew Latacha, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Omaha, NE. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT LINCOLN and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Latacha works at
Locations
-
1
Methodist Physicians Clinic Heart Consultants1120 N 103rd Plz Ste 100, Omaha, NE 68114 Directions (402) 391-5055
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Latacha is a very caring and knowledgeable. Performed an ablation on my husband after 30 years of issues back in Dec. 2018. Explains everything! My husband hasn't felt better since the surgery! Thank you!
About Dr. Matthew Latacha, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1497969760
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT LINCOLN
- Cardiovascular Disease and Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Latacha has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Latacha accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Latacha has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Latacha works at
Dr. Latacha has seen patients for Heart Disease, Cardiomyopathy, Dilated and Atrial Fibrillation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Latacha on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Latacha. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Latacha.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Latacha, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Latacha appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted.